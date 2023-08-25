Analyzing STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. STAG Industrial pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Industrial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Get AMEN Properties alerts:

Risk & Volatility

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAG Industrial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A STAG Industrial 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AMEN Properties and STAG Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

STAG Industrial has a consensus price target of $38.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%. Given STAG Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STAG Industrial is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 82.41% 52.69% 48.18% STAG Industrial 28.46% 5.61% 3.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMEN Properties and STAG Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $4.06 million N/A $3.44 million N/A N/A STAG Industrial $657.34 million 9.92 $178.33 million $1.09 33.30

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats AMEN Properties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMEN Properties

(Get Free Report)

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets. We are organized and conduct our operations to maintain our qualification as a REIT under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), and generally are not subject to federal income tax to the extent we currently distribute our income to our stockholders and maintain our qualification as a REIT. We remain subject to state and local taxes on our income and property and to U.S. federal income and excise taxes on our undistributed income. As of December 31, 2022, we owned 562 buildings in 41 states with approximately 111.7 million rentable square feet, consisting of 484 warehouse/distribution buildings, 74 light manufacturing buildings, one flex/office building, and three Value Add Portfolio buildings. While the majority of our portfolio consists of single-tenant properties, we also own multi-tenant properties and may re-lease originally single-tenant properties to multiple tenants. As of December 31, 2022, our buildings were approximately 98.5% leased, with no single tenant accounting for more than approximately 3.0% of our total annualized base rental revenue and no single industry accounting for more than approximately 10.9% of our total annualized base rental revenue. We intend to maintain a diversified mix of tenants to limit our exposure to any single tenant. As of December 31, 2022, our Operating Portfolio was approximately 99.0% leased and our SL Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 24.3% and 17.6% during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and our Cash Rent Change on new and renewal leases together grew approximately 14.3% and 10.4% during the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. We have a fully-integrated acquisition, leasing and asset management platform, and our senior management team has a significant amount of industrial real estate experience. Our mission is to continue to be a disciplined, relative value investor and a leading owner and operator of industrial properties in the United States. We seek to deliver attractive stockholder returns in all market environments by providing a covered dividend combined with accretive growth.

Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.