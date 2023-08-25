Analyzing Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) & NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuroPace and Paradigm Medical Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.52 million 2.93 -$47.08 million ($1.70) -3.04 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Medical Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroPace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -77.25% -133.74% -38.30% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of NeuroPace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NeuroPace has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NeuroPace and Paradigm Medical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 1 1 0 2.50 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeuroPace presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.04%.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip leads and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

