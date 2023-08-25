Analysts Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
