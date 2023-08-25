Analysts Set Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SGHT

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $6.30 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $306.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 390,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.