Analysts Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target at $14.86

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.
LZ has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Report on LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com Price Performance
Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after buying an additional 6,271,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 2,336,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,620,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 499.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,228,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 1,023,498 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LegalZoom.com
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.