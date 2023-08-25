Analysts Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target at $14.86

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

LZ has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after buying an additional 6,271,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 2,336,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,620,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 499.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,228,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 1,023,498 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

