Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) PT at $76.00

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

