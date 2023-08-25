Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/21/2023 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Shopify had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $69.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Shopify was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Shopify had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/14/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shopify stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. 4,909,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,204,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

