Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities began coverage on Anaergia in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anaergia from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Anaergia Stock Down 22.2 %

About Anaergia

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

