American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 2,078 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $120,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $235.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,016. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $238.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.60 and its 200 day moving average is $207.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,271 shares of company stock worth $6,680,555. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

