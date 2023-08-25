Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

