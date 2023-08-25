Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.55

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.55 and traded as low as C$21.06. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$21.23, with a volume of 47,577 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.84.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALS

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$992.28 million, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.08). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.3906164 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.