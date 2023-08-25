Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 35,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 75,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Altiplano Metals Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.98.

About Altiplano Metals

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

