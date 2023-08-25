Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Evan Bakst Sells 8,700 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director Evan Bakst sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $129,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,089,038 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Alphatec stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 113.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

