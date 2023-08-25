Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Evan Bakst Sells 8,700 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director Evan Bakst sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $129,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,089,038 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alphatec Stock Performance
Alphatec stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
