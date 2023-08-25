Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $134.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,006 shares of company stock worth $8,804,132 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

