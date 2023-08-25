Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Joseph R. Martin Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.72. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

