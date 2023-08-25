Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Danske downgraded Akastor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. DNB Markets downgraded Akastor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.
Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; and rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services.
