Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Up 3,846.9% in August

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a growth of 3,846.9% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Akanda

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) by 1,166.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,719 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Akanda worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akanda Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. Akanda has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products.

