AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target Raised to $8.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after buying an additional 651,274 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,744,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 622,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

