Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $131.00

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €131.00 ($142.39) and traded as low as €126.80 ($137.83). Airbus shares last traded at €128.12 ($139.26), with a volume of 723,824 shares.
Airbus Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €131.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €125.89.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
