Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.58% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AC. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.88.
Air Canada Price Performance
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
