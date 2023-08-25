Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the July 31st total of 10,690,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Agronomics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Agronomics stock opened at 0.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.14. Agronomics has a 12 month low of 0.12 and a 12 month high of 0.22.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

