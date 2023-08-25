Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the July 31st total of 10,690,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Agronomics Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Agronomics stock opened at 0.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.14. Agronomics has a 12 month low of 0.12 and a 12 month high of 0.22.
Agronomics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- This Insurance Giant Looks Ready For A Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.