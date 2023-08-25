agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,985,420 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 13.19% of agilon health worth $1,298,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of agilon health by 93.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $339,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $1,008,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AGL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

