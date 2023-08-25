Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Aflac worth $83,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $74.32 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

