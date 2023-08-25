Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $159.58

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.58 and traded as low as $151.23. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $151.23, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day moving average of $158.64.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

