Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Price Target Cut to C$1,100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$1,800.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ADYEY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adyen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,628.00.

Adyen Price Performance

Adyen Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $8.20 on Monday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

