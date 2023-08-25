Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Acquires $10,560.00 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) Director James M. Kilts purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

ADV stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ADV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 13.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

