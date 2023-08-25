Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Adient worth $65,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adient by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

ADNT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 91,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

