Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 6.2%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 605,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 721,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADAP shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at $68,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 53,131 shares of company stock worth $48,373 over the last ninety days. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

