ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells $444,557.30 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Haiping Dun also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 1st, Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.
ACM Research Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 1,200,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.15. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $18.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of ACM Research
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.
About ACM Research
ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.
