Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,404 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up about 1.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Hershey worth $238,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Shares of HSY traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.31. 1,207,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

