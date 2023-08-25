Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,211,136 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,152,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,211,136 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.22% of Crescent Point Energy worth $85,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,937,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.61.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $725.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.52 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

