Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 246,811 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 246,811 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Crane worth $89,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Crane by 769.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 167,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,111. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.85.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

