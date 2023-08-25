Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 164,023 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,023 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Molina Healthcare worth $129,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MOH traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $318.96. 289,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,501. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,246 shares of company stock worth $5,247,256 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

