Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,612,345 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,943,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,612,345 shares during the period. GSK comprises about 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $175,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at about $357,839,000,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in GSK by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in GSK by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. 2,423,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

