Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $135.71 Million Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,532,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $135,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 769,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 180,357 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gerdau by 53.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 430,046 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 4.7% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

GGB stock remained flat at $5.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,823,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,637. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0878 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

