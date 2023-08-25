Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 147,771 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,771 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Veeva Systems worth $125,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.13. 688,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $218.33.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

