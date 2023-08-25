Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $70.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 over the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $838,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $2,694,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 169,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

