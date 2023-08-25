AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.52. 1,175,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

