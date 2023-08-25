Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $6.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.04. The company had a trading volume of 342,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,334. The company has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $535.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

