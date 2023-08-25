Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 190 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 53.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,419,000 after purchasing an additional 666,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

UPS traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $205.70.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

