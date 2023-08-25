Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.13. 636,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,768. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.43. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.