Abbrea Capital LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,863. The company has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

