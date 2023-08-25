Abbrea Capital LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $84.90. 2,308,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,483. The stock has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

