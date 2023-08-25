Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,084,000 after acquiring an additional 415,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,507,000 after acquiring an additional 136,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.64. 636,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,011. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

