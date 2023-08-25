Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.13. 3,429,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,883. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

