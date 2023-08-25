A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of A10 Networks worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 188,810 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 321,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after buying an additional 83,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 32,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $327,458.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,135.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,856 shares of company stock valued at $976,575. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ATEN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 120,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.00. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

