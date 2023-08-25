944 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 944 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in Fortinet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

