814 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,340 shares of company stock worth $7,798,229 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $87.01. 480,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,201. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

