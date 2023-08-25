68,767 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,153,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VUG traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

