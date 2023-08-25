610 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $118.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

